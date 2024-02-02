Hello User
Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

02 Feb 2024
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 3323.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3347.95 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at 3359.85 and closed at 3323.15. The stock reached a high of 3359.85 and a low of 3322.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 16590.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3287. The stock had a trading volume of 4707 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:59 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy10888
Buy4445
Hold681010
Sell2211
Strong Sell0000
02 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3323.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4707. The closing price for the stock was 3323.15.

