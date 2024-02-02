Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at ₹3359.85 and closed at ₹3323.15. The stock reached a high of ₹3359.85 and a low of ₹3322.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹16590.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low is ₹3287. The stock had a trading volume of 4707 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|8
|8
|8
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|6
|8
|10
|10
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
