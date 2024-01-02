Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Surges in Trading Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International had an open price of ₹3808.05 and closed at ₹3851.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹3882.55 and a low of ₹3808.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19121.64 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹4917.89 and a low of ₹3355.2. The stock had a trading volume of 6458 shares on the BSE.
