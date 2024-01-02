Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 3851.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3858 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International had an open price of 3808.05 and closed at 3851.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 3882.55 and a low of 3808.05. The market capitalization of the company is 19121.64 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 4917.89 and a low of 3355.2. The stock had a trading volume of 6458 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3858, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹3851.95

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3858. It has experienced a 0.16% increase in value, with a net change of 6.05.

02 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3851.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 6,458 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,851.95.

