Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 3857 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3861.45 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at 3860 and closed at 3857. The highest price recorded during the day was 3892.8, while the lowest price was 3817.7. The market capitalization of the company is 19138.74 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 4917.89 and a low of 3355.2. The BSE volume for the day was 2731 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3861.45, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹3857

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3861.45, with a net change of 4.45 and a percent change of 0.12. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.12% or 4.45 points.

03 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3857 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International had a volume of 2731 shares and closed at a price of 3857.

