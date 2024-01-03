Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars with Positive Trading Day

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at ₹3860 and closed at ₹3857. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3892.8, while the lowest price was ₹3817.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19138.74 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹4917.89 and a low of ₹3355.2. The BSE volume for the day was 2731 shares.

