Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars in Trading Today

Navin Fluorine International's stock opened and closed at ₹3703.05 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3766, while the lowest was ₹3703.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,478.06 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹4917.89 and ₹3355.2, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 12,270 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Navin Fluorine International share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Aarti Industries 561.9 9.1 1.65 682.25 438.05 20369.1 Atul 6642.5 -8.5 -0.13 8946.6 6120.0 19604.52 Navin Fluorine International 3743.55 15.4 0.41 4917.89 3355.2 18557.22 Vinatiorg 1711.9 -2.1 -0.12 2193.5 1693.05 17595.26 Clean Science & Technology 1437.7 -11.45 -0.79 1599.9 1227.45 15273.77

Navin Fluorine International share price NSE Live :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3743.85, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹3728.15 The current data for Navin Fluorine International stock shows that the price is ₹3743.85, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 15.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.42% or 15.7 points.

Navin Fluorine International share price live: Today's Price range Navin Fluorine International stock's current day's low price is ₹3735 and the high price is ₹3771.95.

Navin Fluorine International December futures opened at 3779.5 as against previous close of 3758.4 Navin Fluorine International's spot price is currently at 3749. The bid price stands at 3774.85, while the offer price is 3777.25. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 150. The open interest for this stock is 711150.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Navin Fluorine International Live Updates NAVIN FLUORINE INTERNATIONAL More Information

Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3744.35, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹3728.15 The stock price of Navin Fluorine International is currently at ₹3744.35, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 16.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.59% 3 Months -21.35% 6 Months -19.12% YTD -8.26% 1 Year -14.53%

Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3728.15, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹3703.05 The current price of Navin Fluorine International stock is ₹3728.15, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 25.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.68% and has seen a net increase of ₹25.1.

Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3703.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 12,270 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,703.05.