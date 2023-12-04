Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 3728.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3743.85 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International

Navin Fluorine International's stock opened and closed at 3703.05 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 3766, while the lowest was 3703.05. The market capitalization of the company is 18,478.06 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 4917.89 and 3355.2, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 12,270 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:34 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Aarti Industries561.99.11.65682.25438.0520369.1
Atul6642.5-8.5-0.138946.66120.019604.52
Navin Fluorine International3743.5515.40.414917.893355.218557.22
Vinatiorg1711.9-2.1-0.122193.51693.0517595.26
Clean Science & Technology1437.7-11.45-0.791599.91227.4515273.77
04 Dec 2023, 10:30 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price NSE Live :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3743.85, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹3728.15

The current data for Navin Fluorine International stock shows that the price is 3743.85, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 15.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.42% or 15.7 points.

04 Dec 2023, 10:17 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Today's Price range

Navin Fluorine International stock's current day's low price is 3735 and the high price is 3771.95.

04 Dec 2023, 10:02 AM IST Navin Fluorine International December futures opened at 3779.5 as against previous close of 3758.4

Navin Fluorine International's spot price is currently at 3749. The bid price stands at 3774.85, while the offer price is 3777.25. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 150. The open interest for this stock is 711150.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3744.35, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹3728.15

The stock price of Navin Fluorine International is currently at 3744.35, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 16.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.59%
3 Months-21.35%
6 Months-19.12%
YTD-8.26%
1 Year-14.53%
04 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3728.15, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹3703.05

The current price of Navin Fluorine International stock is 3728.15, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 25.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.68% and has seen a net increase of 25.1.

04 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3703.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 12,270 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,703.05.

