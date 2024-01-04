Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Plunges in Stock Market

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International opened at ₹3860.7 and closed at ₹3855.2. The stock had a high of ₹3883.45 and a low of ₹3840. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19247.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low is ₹3355.2. The stock had a trading volume of 3797 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Navin Fluorine International's spot price is currently at 3860. The bid price stands at 3876.05, with a bid quantity of 300. The offer price is 3880.4, with an offer quantity of 150. The stock has an open interest of 699000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of Navin Fluorine International is ₹3855.3. There has been a -0.17 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -6.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.44%
|3 Months
|-7.49%
|6 Months
|-16.12%
|YTD
|0.38%
|1 Year
|-4.04%
The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is ₹3883.45, which represents a 0.73% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹28.25.
On the last day, Navin Fluorine International had a trading volume of 3797 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was ₹3855.2.
