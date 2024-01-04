Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Plunges in Stock Market

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International opened at ₹3860.7 and closed at ₹3855.2. The stock had a high of ₹3883.45 and a low of ₹3840. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19247.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low is ₹3355.2. The stock had a trading volume of 3797 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.