Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Plunges in Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 3861.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3855.3 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International opened at 3860.7 and closed at 3855.2. The stock had a high of 3883.45 and a low of 3840. The market capitalization of the company is 19247.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3355.2. The stock had a trading volume of 3797 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Navin Fluorine International January futures opened at 3888.15 as against previous close of 3882.8

Navin Fluorine International's spot price is currently at 3860. The bid price stands at 3876.05, with a bid quantity of 300. The offer price is 3880.4, with an offer quantity of 150. The stock has an open interest of 699000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3855.3, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹3861.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3855.3. There has been a -0.17 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -6.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.44%
3 Months-7.49%
6 Months-16.12%
YTD0.38%
1 Year-4.04%
04 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3883.45, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹3855.2

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3883.45, which represents a 0.73% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 28.25.

04 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3855.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Navin Fluorine International had a trading volume of 3797 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 3855.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.