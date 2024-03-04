Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at ₹3056.05 and closed at ₹3055.75 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹3081.55, while the low was ₹3044.25. The market cap stood at ₹15200.23 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4917.89 and a 52-week low of ₹2991. The BSE volume for the day was 1535 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.