Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at 3056.05 and closed at 3055.75 on the last day. The high for the day was 3081.55, while the low was 3044.25. The market cap stood at 15200.23 crore, with a 52-week high of 4917.89 and a 52-week low of 2991. The BSE volume for the day was 1535 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

