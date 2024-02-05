Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Plunges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 3324.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3271.6 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International saw an open price of 3359.85 and a close price of 3323.15. The stock reached a high of 3365 and a low of 3320 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently 16,489.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3287. The total BSE volume for the day was 8482 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:09 AM IST Navin Fluorine International February futures opened at 3346.45 as against previous close of 3342.45

Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at a spot price of 3290.45. The bid price is 3298.25 and the offer price is 3302.35. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 150. The open interest is 1401750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:45 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3271.6, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹3324.75

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3271.6. It has experienced a negative percent change of -1.6, resulting in a net change of -53.15.

05 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.58%
3 Months-16.03%
6 Months-26.14%
YTD-13.7%
1 Year-16.69%
05 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3327.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹3323.15

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3327.5 with a net change of 4.35, representing a 0.13 percent increase.

05 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3323.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, a total of 8,482 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,323.15.

