Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Plunges in Trading

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International saw an open price of ₹3359.85 and a close price of ₹3323.15. The stock reached a high of ₹3365 and a low of ₹3320 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹16,489.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low is ₹3287. The total BSE volume for the day was 8482 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at a spot price of 3290.45. The bid price is 3298.25 and the offer price is 3302.35. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 150. The open interest is 1401750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is ₹3271.6. It has experienced a negative percent change of -1.6, resulting in a net change of -53.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.58%
|3 Months
|-16.03%
|6 Months
|-26.14%
|YTD
|-13.7%
|1 Year
|-16.69%
The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is ₹3327.5 with a net change of 4.35, representing a 0.13 percent increase.
On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, a total of 8,482 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,323.15.
