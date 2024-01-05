Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -1.68 %. The stock closed at 3861.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3797 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Navin Fluorine International was 3877.05 and the close price was 3861.8. The stock had a high of 3882 and a low of 3774.75. The market capitalization for the company was 18819.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4917.89 and the 52-week low was 3355.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 7249 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3797, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹3861.8

Navin Fluorine International stock is currently priced at 3797. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.68% resulting in a net change of -64.8.

05 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3861.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 7249. The closing price for the stock was 3861.8.

