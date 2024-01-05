Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Navin Fluorine International was ₹3877.05 and the close price was ₹3861.8. The stock had a high of ₹3882 and a low of ₹3774.75. The market capitalization for the company was ₹18819.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low was ₹3355.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 7249 shares.

