Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 3067.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3059.65 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at 3085.6 and closed at 3067.35 on the last day. The high for the day was 3087 and the low was 3038. The market capitalization stands at 15162.07 crore. The 52-week high and low are 4917.89 and 2991 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4447 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3067.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, the volume was 4447 shares and the closing price was 3067.35.

