Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plummet

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at ₹3308.4 and closed at ₹3324.75 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹3326 and the low was ₹3220. The company's market capitalization is ₹15997.81 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low was ₹3287. The BSE volume for the day was 7785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.