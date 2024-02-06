Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -2.9 %. The stock closed at 3324.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3228.3 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at 3308.4 and closed at 3324.75 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 3326 and the low was 3220. The company's market capitalization is 15997.81 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 4917.89 and the 52-week low was 3287. The BSE volume for the day was 7785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3228.3, down -2.9% from yesterday's ₹3324.75

The stock price of Navin Fluorine International has dropped by 2.9% or 96.45. The current price of the stock is 3228.3.

06 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3324.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Navin Fluorine International had a trading volume of 7785 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3324.75.

