Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plummet

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at ₹3308.4 and closed at ₹3324.75 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹3326 and the low was ₹3220. The company's market capitalization is ₹15997.81 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low was ₹3287. The BSE volume for the day was 7785 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Navin Fluorine International has dropped by 2.9% or ₹96.45. The current price of the stock is ₹3228.3.
On the last day, Navin Fluorine International had a trading volume of 7785 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3324.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!