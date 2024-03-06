Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 09:51:23
LIVE UPDATES

Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Dips in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 3043.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3037.7 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price TodayPremium
Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International had a stable day on the stock market with an open price of 3046.7 and a close price of 3048.25. The stock reached a high of 3126.95 and a low of 3036.9. The market capitalization stands at 15094.43 crore. The 52-week high and low are 4917.89 and 2991 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11687 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:57:34 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:40:45 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3037.7, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹3043.45

Navin Fluorine International stock is currently priced at 3037.7 with a net change of -5.75 and a percent change of -0.19. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:30:02 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.85%
3 Months-24.74%
6 Months-33.86%
YTD-21.01%
1 Year-27.9%
06 Mar 2024, 09:09:57 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3046, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹3048.25

Navin Fluorine International stock is currently trading at 3046, with a net change of -2.25 and a percent change of -0.07. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:09:43 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3048.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, the volume was 11687 shares and the closing price was 3048.25.

