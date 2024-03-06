Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Dips in Trading Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International had a stable day on the stock market with an open price of ₹3046.7 and a close price of ₹3048.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3126.95 and a low of ₹3036.9. The market capitalization stands at ₹15094.43 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹4917.89 and ₹2991 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11687 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.