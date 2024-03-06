Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Dips in Trading Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International had a stable day on the stock market with an open price of ₹3046.7 and a close price of ₹3048.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3126.95 and a low of ₹3036.9. The market capitalization stands at ₹15094.43 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹4917.89 and ₹2991 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11687 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Navin Fluorine International stock is currently priced at ₹3037.7 with a net change of -5.75 and a percent change of -0.19. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.85%
|3 Months
|-24.74%
|6 Months
|-33.86%
|YTD
|-21.01%
|1 Year
|-27.9%
Navin Fluorine International stock is currently trading at ₹3046, with a net change of -2.25 and a percent change of -0.07. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, the volume was 11687 shares and the closing price was ₹3048.25.
