Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 3228.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3261.45 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International had an open price of 3249.85 and a close price of 3228.3. The stock's high for the day was 3292.7, while the low was 3205.05. The market capitalization of the company is 16162.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89, and the 52-week low is 3220. The BSE volume for the day was 6419 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.41%
3 Months-18.53%
6 Months-27.09%
YTD-15.36%
1 Year-20.64%
07 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3261.45, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹3228.3

The stock price of Navin Fluorine International is currently at 3261.45 with a 1.03 percent change and a net change of 33.15.

07 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3228.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International had a volume of 6419 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3228.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!