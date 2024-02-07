Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars in Trading Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International had an open price of ₹3249.85 and a close price of ₹3228.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹3292.7, while the low was ₹3205.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16162.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4917.89, and the 52-week low is ₹3220. The BSE volume for the day was 6419 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.41%
|3 Months
|-18.53%
|6 Months
|-27.09%
|YTD
|-15.36%
|1 Year
|-20.64%
The stock price of Navin Fluorine International is currently at ₹3261.45 with a 1.03 percent change and a net change of ₹33.15.
