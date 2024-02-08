Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plunge in Trading

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : The last day's open price for Navin Fluorine International was ₹3219.85, and the close price was ₹3261.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3235, while the lowest price was ₹3032. The company's market capitalization is ₹15,316.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4917.89, and the 52-week low was ₹3205.05. The BSE volume for the day was 57,244 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is ₹3090.9. It has experienced a percent change of -5.23, resulting in a net change of -170.55.
On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 57,244. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,261.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!