Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plunge in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -5.23 %. The stock closed at 3261.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3090.9 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : The last day's open price for Navin Fluorine International was 3219.85, and the close price was 3261.45. The highest price reached during the day was 3235, while the lowest price was 3032. The company's market capitalization is 15,316.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4917.89, and the 52-week low was 3205.05. The BSE volume for the day was 57,244 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3090.9, down -5.23% from yesterday's ₹3261.45

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3090.9. It has experienced a percent change of -5.23, resulting in a net change of -170.55.

08 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3261.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 57,244. The closing price for the stock was 3,261.45.

