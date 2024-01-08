Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International opened at ₹3824.1 and closed at ₹3797. The stock reached a high of ₹3829.45 and a low of ₹3783.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,898.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4917.89 and ₹3355.2 respectively. On the BSE, 7615 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST
Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3797 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 7,615 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹3,797.