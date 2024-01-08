Hello User
Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 3797 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3813.05 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International opened at 3824.1 and closed at 3797. The stock reached a high of 3829.45 and a low of 3783.4. The market capitalization of the company is 18,898.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4917.89 and 3355.2 respectively. On the BSE, 7615 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3797 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 7,615 shares. The closing price of the stock was 3,797.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.