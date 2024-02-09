Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International opened at ₹3091.05 and closed at ₹3090.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹3103.5 and a low of ₹3043.45. The company has a market capitalization of ₹15,224.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4917.89 and ₹3032, respectively. The BSE volume for Navin Fluorine International was 12,830 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
