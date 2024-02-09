Hello User
Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 3090.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3072.25 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International opened at 3091.05 and closed at 3090.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 3103.5 and a low of 3043.45. The company has a market capitalization of 15,224.51 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4917.89 and 3032, respectively. The BSE volume for Navin Fluorine International was 12,830 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

