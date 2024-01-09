Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plummet

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International opened at ₹3839.75 and closed at ₹3813.05. The stock had a high of ₹3839.75 and a low of ₹3600.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,903.12 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹4917.89 and ₹3355.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 36,187 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at a spot price of 3583.55. The bid price is 3567.95 and the offer price is 3571.65. The offer quantity is 150 and the bid quantity is 450. The open interest for the stock is 1188300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Navin Fluorine International stock is currently trading at a price of ₹3593.25. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.52% in percentage change and a net change of -18.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.43%
|3 Months
|-10.83%
|6 Months
|-19.05%
|YTD
|-6.32%
|1 Year
|-6.48%
Navin Fluorine International stock has experienced a significant decrease in price, dropping by 5.27% or ₹200.9. The current stock price stands at ₹3612.15.
On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 36,187. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,813.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!