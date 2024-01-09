Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:08 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 3612.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3593.25 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International opened at 3839.75 and closed at 3813.05. The stock had a high of 3839.75 and a low of 3600.05. The market capitalization of the company is 17,903.12 crore. The 52-week high and low are 4917.89 and 3355.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 36,187 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST Navin Fluorine International January futures opened at 3602.0 as against previous close of 3591.05

Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at a spot price of 3583.55. The bid price is 3567.95 and the offer price is 3571.65. The offer quantity is 150 and the bid quantity is 450. The open interest for the stock is 1188300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3593.25, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹3612.15

Navin Fluorine International stock is currently trading at a price of 3593.25. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.52% in percentage change and a net change of -18.9.

09 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.43%
3 Months-10.83%
6 Months-19.05%
YTD-6.32%
1 Year-6.48%
09 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3612.15, down -5.27% from yesterday's ₹3813.05

Navin Fluorine International stock has experienced a significant decrease in price, dropping by 5.27% or 200.9. The current stock price stands at 3612.15.

09 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3813.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 36,187. The closing price for the stock was 3,813.05.

