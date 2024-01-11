Hello User
Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 3500.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3490.75 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International opened at 3518.95 and closed at 3500.2. The stock had a high of 3534.3 and a low of 3461. The market capitalization of the company is 17298.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3355.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 15728 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3500.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, there were 15,728 shares traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was 3500.2.

