Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International opened at ₹3518.95 and closed at ₹3500.2. The stock had a high of ₹3534.3 and a low of ₹3461. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17298.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low is ₹3355.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 15728 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST
