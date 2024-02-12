Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars in Trading

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Navin Fluorine International was ₹3090.85, the close price was ₹3072.25, the high was ₹3090.85, and the low was ₹3002.2. The market capitalization was ₹15008.2 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4917.89, and the 52-week low was ₹3002.2. The BSE volume was 27954 shares.
The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is ₹3089 with a percent change of 1.99. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 60.4, which means the stock has increased by 60.4 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.93%
|3 Months
|-23.94%
|6 Months
|-32.21%
|YTD
|-21.41%
|1 Year
|-27.87%
The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is ₹3028.6, which represents a decrease of 1.42% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -43.65.
On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 27,954. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,072.25.
