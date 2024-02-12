Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 3028.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3089 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Navin Fluorine International was 3090.85, the close price was 3072.25, the high was 3090.85, and the low was 3002.2. The market capitalization was 15008.2 crore. The 52-week high was 4917.89, and the 52-week low was 3002.2. The BSE volume was 27954 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3089, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹3028.6

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3089 with a percent change of 1.99. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 60.4, which means the stock has increased by 60.4 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

12 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.93%
3 Months-23.94%
6 Months-32.21%
YTD-21.41%
1 Year-27.87%
12 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3028.6, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹3072.25

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3028.6, which represents a decrease of 1.42% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -43.65.

12 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3072.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 27,954. The closing price for the stock was 3,072.25.

