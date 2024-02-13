Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 3072.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3047.95 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Navin Fluorine International was 3050.15, and the closing price was 3028.6. The stock reached a high of 3125 and a low of 3039.05. The market capitalization of the company is 15,184.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4917.89 and 3002.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 28747 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:17 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Navin Fluorine International stock is 3030 and the high price is 3100.

13 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Navin Fluorine International February futures opened at 3051.2 as against previous close of 3087.25

Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at a spot price of 3067.15. The bid price is 3080.0 with a bid quantity of 150, and the offer price is 3082.05 with an offer quantity of 150. The stock has an open interest of 1681050.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3047.95, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹3072.7

As of the current data, the stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3047.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.81%, resulting in a net change of -24.75.

13 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.98%
3 Months-22.8%
6 Months-31.37%
YTD-20.22%
1 Year-29.21%
13 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3064.15, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹3028.6

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3064.15, which represents a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 35.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.17% from its previous value and the net change in price is 35.55.

13 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3028.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 28,747. The closing price for the stock was 3028.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!