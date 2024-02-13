Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plummet

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Navin Fluorine International was ₹3050.15, and the closing price was ₹3028.6. The stock reached a high of ₹3125 and a low of ₹3039.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,184.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4917.89 and ₹3002.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 28747 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Navin Fluorine International stock is ₹3030 and the high price is ₹3100.
Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at a spot price of 3067.15. The bid price is 3080.0 with a bid quantity of 150, and the offer price is 3082.05 with an offer quantity of 150. The stock has an open interest of 1681050.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, the stock price of Navin Fluorine International is ₹3047.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.81%, resulting in a net change of -24.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.98%
|3 Months
|-22.8%
|6 Months
|-31.37%
|YTD
|-20.22%
|1 Year
|-29.21%
The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is ₹3064.15, which represents a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 35.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.17% from its previous value and the net change in price is ₹35.55.
On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 28,747. The closing price for the stock was ₹3028.6.
