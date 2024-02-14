Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plummet

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at ₹3100 and closed at ₹3072.7. The stock reached a high of ₹3114.45 and a low of ₹3030. The company's market capitalization is ₹15,362.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4917.89, while the 52-week low is ₹3002.2. The BSE volume for the day was 6647 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Navin Fluorine International February futures opened at 3089.55 as against previous close of 3118.1 Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at a spot price of 3108.1 with a bid price of 3116.1 and an offer price of 3119.85. The stock has a bid quantity of 150 and an offer quantity of 150. The open interest for the stock is 1,650,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.84% 3 Months -22.59% 6 Months -30.71% YTD -19.46% 1 Year -27.03%

