Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 3106.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3088.9 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at 3100 and closed at 3072.7. The stock reached a high of 3114.45 and a low of 3030. The company's market capitalization is 15,362.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89, while the 52-week low is 3002.2. The BSE volume for the day was 6647 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:24 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Today's Price range

Navin Fluorine International stock reached a low of 3064.4 and a high of 3113.25 on the current day.

14 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3088.9, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹3106.5

The current data of Navin Fluorine International stock shows that the stock price is 3088.9. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.6, indicating a decrease of 17.6 points in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 10:07 AM IST Navin Fluorine International February futures opened at 3089.55 as against previous close of 3118.1

Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at a spot price of 3108.1 with a bid price of 3116.1 and an offer price of 3119.85. The stock has a bid quantity of 150 and an offer quantity of 150. The open interest for the stock is 1,650,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3105.1, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹3106.5

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3105.1. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change in the stock price is -1.4.

14 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.84%
3 Months-22.59%
6 Months-30.71%
YTD-19.46%
1 Year-27.03%
14 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3099.85, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹3106.5

The current data of Navin Fluorine International stock shows that the stock price is 3099.85. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -6.65, which means the stock has decreased by 6.65.

14 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3072.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International had a BSE volume of 6,647 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,072.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!