Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.87 %. The stock closed at 3866.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3900 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at 3796.2 and closed at 3786.35 on the last day. The high for the day was 3882.4, while the low was 3785. The market capitalization of the company is 19082.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 4917.89, and the 52-week low is 3355.2. The BSE volume for the day was 6029 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3900, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹3866.5

The current price of Navin Fluorine International stock is 3900, with a percent change of 0.87% and a net change of 33.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.87% or 33.5 from its previous value.

15 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.76%
3 Months-18.47%
6 Months-16.54%
YTD-5.0%
1 Year-11.28%
15 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3850.1, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹3786.35

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3850.1. It has experienced a 1.68% percent change, with a net change of 63.75.

15 Dec 2023, 08:23 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3786.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International had a volume of 6029 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3786.35.

