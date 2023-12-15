Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Surges in Trading Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at ₹3796.2 and closed at ₹3786.35 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹3882.4, while the low was ₹3785. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19082.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹4917.89, and the 52-week low is ₹3355.2. The BSE volume for the day was 6029 shares.
The current price of Navin Fluorine International stock is ₹3900, with a percent change of 0.87% and a net change of 33.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.87% or ₹33.5 from its previous value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.76%
|3 Months
|-18.47%
|6 Months
|-16.54%
|YTD
|-5.0%
|1 Year
|-11.28%
The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is ₹3850.1. It has experienced a 1.68% percent change, with a net change of 63.75.
On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International had a volume of 6029 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3786.35.
