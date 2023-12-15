Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Surges in Trading Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at ₹3796.2 and closed at ₹3786.35 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹3882.4, while the low was ₹3785. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19082.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹4917.89, and the 52-week low is ₹3355.2. The BSE volume for the day was 6029 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.