Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plummet

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International opened at ₹3099.85 and closed at ₹3106.5. The stock reached a high of ₹3113.25 and a low of ₹3064.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,353.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low is ₹3002.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 7530 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Navin Fluorine International stock shows that its price is ₹3098.2. The percent change is -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.3, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹8.3.
On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 7,530 shares were traded. The closing price for the company's stock was ₹3,106.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!