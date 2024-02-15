Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 15 Feb 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 3106.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3098.2 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International opened at 3099.85 and closed at 3106.5. The stock reached a high of 3113.25 and a low of 3064.4. The market capitalization of the company is 15,353.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3002.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 7530 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3098.2, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹3106.5

The current data of Navin Fluorine International stock shows that its price is 3098.2. The percent change is -0.27, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.3, meaning the stock has decreased by 8.3.

15 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3106.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 7,530 shares were traded. The closing price for the company's stock was 3,106.5.

