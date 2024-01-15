Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Navin Fluorine International was ₹3550.1 and the close price was ₹3531. The high for the day was ₹3552.9 and the low was ₹3523.1. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹17517.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low is ₹3355.2. The BSE volume for the day was 2592 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.