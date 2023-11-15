Hello User
Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 3627.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3636.35 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International

The last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International saw an open price of 3644.65 and a close price of 3627.25. The stock reached a high of 3687.05 and a low of 3621.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 18023.07 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 4917.89 and a low of 3355.2. The BSE volume for the day was 10,046 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3627.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE was 10,046 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,627.25.

