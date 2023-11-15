Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

The last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International saw an open price of ₹3644.65 and a close price of ₹3627.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3687.05 and a low of ₹3621.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹18023.07 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹4917.89 and a low of ₹3355.2. The BSE volume for the day was 10,046 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.