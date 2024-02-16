Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 3103.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3118 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Navin Fluorine International was 3105 and the close price was 3103.8. The stock had a high of 3139.85 and a low of 3105. The market capitalization of the company is 15451.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3002.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 7745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3118, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹3103.8

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3118 with a net change of 14.2 and a percent change of 0.46.

16 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3103.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 7,745 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,103.8.

