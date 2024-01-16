Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plummeting

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International opened at ₹3535.05 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹3553.05 and a low of ₹3509.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,523.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4917.89, while the 52-week low is ₹3355.2. The stock had a trading volume of 30,066 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
