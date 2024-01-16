Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plummeting

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 3536.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3527.35 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International opened at 3535.05 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 3553.05 and a low of 3509.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 17,523.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89, while the 52-week low is 3355.2. The stock had a trading volume of 30,066 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3527.35, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹3536.1

Navin Fluorine International stock is currently trading at 3527.35. It has experienced a negative percent change of -0.25, resulting in a net change of -8.75. This suggests a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.

16 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3536.1, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹3535.05

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3536.1 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% and the net change in the price is 1.05.

16 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3535.05 on last trading day

On the last day of Navin Fluorine International, the BSE volume was 30,066 shares and the closing price was 3,535.05.

