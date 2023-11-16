Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Plummets on Trading Floor

On the last day, Navin Fluorine International opened at ₹3664.95 and closed at ₹3636.35. The stock had a high of ₹3673.75 and a low of ₹3643. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,085.52 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low is ₹3355.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 3141 shares.
The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is ₹3642, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -4. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.11% or ₹4. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as stock prices are highly volatile and can fluctuate throughout the trading day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.26%
|3 Months
|-18.94%
|6 Months
|-21.58%
|YTD
|-10.34%
|1 Year
|-18.1%
The current data for Navin Fluorine International stock shows that the price is ₹3654.9. There has been a percent change of 0.24, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 8.9, which means that the stock has increased by 8.9 units.
On the last day of Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the trading volume was 3,141 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,636.35.
