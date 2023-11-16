Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Plummets on Trading Floor

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 3646 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3642 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International

On the last day, Navin Fluorine International opened at 3664.95 and closed at 3636.35. The stock had a high of 3673.75 and a low of 3643. The market capitalization of the company is 18,085.52 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3355.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 3141 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3642, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹3646

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3642, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -4. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.11% or 4. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as stock prices are highly volatile and can fluctuate throughout the trading day.

16 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.26%
3 Months-18.94%
6 Months-21.58%
YTD-10.34%
1 Year-18.1%
16 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3654.9, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹3646

The current data for Navin Fluorine International stock shows that the price is 3654.9. There has been a percent change of 0.24, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 8.9, which means that the stock has increased by 8.9 units.

16 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3636.35 on last trading day

On the last day of Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the trading volume was 3,141 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,636.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.