Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International's Stock Gains Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 3868.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3878.3 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : The open price of Navin Fluorine International on the last day was 3851.05 and the close price was 3866.5. The highest price reached during the day was 3979 and the lowest was 3830.05. The market capitalization of the company is 19171.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3355.2. The BSE volume for the day was 22272 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for Navin Fluorine International stock is 3886 and the low price is 3846.05.

18 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Navin Fluorine International December futures opened at 3865.15 as against previous close of 3865.15

Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at a spot price of 3870.2. The bid price is 3882.1, with a bid quantity of 150, while the offer price is 3886.3, with an offer quantity of 150. The stock has an open interest of 792450.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3878.3, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹3868.1

The current data for Navin Fluorine International stock shows that the stock price is 3878.3. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.2, meaning that the stock price has increased by 10.2 from the previous trading day.

18 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.78%
3 Months-19.08%
6 Months-16.76%
YTD-4.8%
1 Year-9.69%
18 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3868.1, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹3866.5

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3868.1 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 1.6.

18 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3866.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 22,272 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,866.5.

