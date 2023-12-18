Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International's Stock Gains Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : The open price of Navin Fluorine International on the last day was ₹3851.05 and the close price was ₹3866.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3979 and the lowest was ₹3830.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19171.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low is ₹3355.2. The BSE volume for the day was 22272 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.