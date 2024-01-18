Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 3490.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3445.7 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International had an open price of 3486.9 and closed at 3490.15. The stock reached a high of 3510 and a low of 3436. The market capitalization is 17075.14 crore. The 52-week high is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3355.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 10324 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3445.7, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹3490.15

The current data of Navin Fluorine International stock shows that the price is 3445.7 with a percent change of -1.27 and a net change of -44.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.27% or 44.45.

18 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3490.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International had a volume of 10,324 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3490.15.

