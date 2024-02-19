Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 3125.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3173.4 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at 3125.25 and closed at 3125.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 3183.25, while the low was 3124.85. The market capitalization stood at 15,725.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 4917.89 and 3002.2 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 3865 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3125.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, the volume was 3865 shares and the closing price was 3125.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!