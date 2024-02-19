Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at ₹3125.25 and closed at ₹3125.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹3183.25, while the low was ₹3124.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹15,725.76 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹4917.89 and ₹3002.2 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 3865 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.