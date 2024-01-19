Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 3445.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3399.5 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at 3446 and closed at 3445.7. The stock's high for the day was 3459.95, while the low was 3389.15. The company has a market capitalization of 16846.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3355.2. On the BSE, there were 5339 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3399.5, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹3445.7

Navin Fluorine International stock is currently priced at 3399.5, with a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -46.2. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decrease of 1.34% and a decrease of 46.2 rupees.

19 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3445.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Navin Fluorine International had a trading volume of 5,339 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 3,445.7 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.