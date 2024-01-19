Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at ₹3446 and closed at ₹3445.7. The stock's high for the day was ₹3459.95, while the low was ₹3389.15. The company has a market capitalization of ₹16846.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low is ₹3355.2. On the BSE, there were 5339 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Navin Fluorine International stock is currently priced at ₹3399.5, with a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -46.2. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decrease of 1.34% and a decrease of 46.2 rupees.
On the last day, Navin Fluorine International had a trading volume of 5,339 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹3,445.7 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!