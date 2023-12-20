Hello User
Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 3879 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3858.5 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International opened at 3877.8 and closed at 3879. The stock reached a high of 3880.95 and a low of 3828. The market capitalization of the company is 19124.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3355.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 2238 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3879 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,238. The closing price of the shares was 3,879.

