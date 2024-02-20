Hello User
Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 3172.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3175.5 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International opened at 3180.1, reached a high of 3190.55, and a low of 3163.85 before closing at 3172.95. The market capitalization was 15,736.16 crore with a 52-week high of 4917.89 and a 52-week low of 3002.2. The BSE volume for the day was 2172 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, the volume was 2172 shares and the closing price was 3172.95.

