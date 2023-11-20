Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price of Navin Fluorine International was ₹3650.05 and the close price was ₹3645.25. The stock reached a high of ₹3678.2 and a low of ₹3615.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17942.03 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low is ₹3355.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 1708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.