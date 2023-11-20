Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 3645.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3620 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International

On the last day of trading, the open price of Navin Fluorine International was 3650.05 and the close price was 3645.25. The stock reached a high of 3678.2 and a low of 3615.6. The market capitalization of the company is 17942.03 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3355.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 1708 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3645.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1,708 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,645.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.