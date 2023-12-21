Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 3719.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3789.2 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International opened at 3909.65 and closed at 3866.7. The stock reached a high of 3921.7 and a low of 3701 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is 18,423.04 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of 4917.89 and a low of 3355.2. The BSE volume for the day was 22,691 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Navin Fluorine International December futures opened at 3688.3 as against previous close of 3711.65

Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at a spot price of 3782.5. The bid price is 3770.3 and the offer price is 3775.2. The offer quantity is 300 shares and the bid quantity is 150 shares. The open interest for the stock is 685200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3789.2, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹3719.25

The stock price of Navin Fluorine International is currently 3789.2, with a percent change of 1.88 and a net change of 69.95. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.88% or 69.95.

21 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.81%
3 Months-21.85%
6 Months-20.24%
YTD-8.47%
1 Year-11.68%
21 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3699.55, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹3719.25

The current data of Navin Fluorine International stock shows that the stock price is 3699.55. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.7, showing a decline in the stock's value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3866.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 22,691 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,866.7.

