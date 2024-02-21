Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Rises in Trading Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International saw a slight increase in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹3164.95 and a close price of ₹3174.35. The stock reached a high of ₹3220.15 and a low of ₹3142.5. The market cap stood at ₹15896.72 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4917.89 and a 52-week low of ₹3002.2. BSE volume for the day was 11209 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.