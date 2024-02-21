Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 3174.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3207.9 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International saw a slight increase in its stock price on the last day of trading, with an open price of 3164.95 and a close price of 3174.35. The stock reached a high of 3220.15 and a low of 3142.5. The market cap stood at 15896.72 crore, with a 52-week high of 4917.89 and a 52-week low of 3002.2. BSE volume for the day was 11209 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3207.9, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹3174.35

Navin Fluorine International stock is currently priced at 3207.9, with a 1.06% increase in value. The net change is 33.55.

21 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3174.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International had a volume of 11209 shares with a closing price of 3174.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!