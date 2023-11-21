Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 3608.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3637.95 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International

On the last day, the open price of Navin Fluorine International stock was 3610.05 and the close price was 3620.9. The stock reached a high of 3635.2 and a low of 3585 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 17949.96 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3355.2. The stock had a trading volume of 5115 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3637.95, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹3608.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3637.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 29.8, suggesting a positive movement.

21 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Today's Price range

The Navin Fluorine International stock had a low price of 3606 and a high price of 3632.25.

21 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3620, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹3608.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3620. It has experienced a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 11.85 points.

21 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.49%
3 Months-19.65%
6 Months-21.38%
YTD-11.29%
1 Year-16.02%
21 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3621.6, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3608.15

The stock price of Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at 3621.6. It has experienced a 0.37 percent increase in price, resulting in a net change of 13.45.

21 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3620.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International had a BSE volume of 5115 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3620.9.

