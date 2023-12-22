Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 3719.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3746.15 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International opened at 3699.55 and closed at 3719.25. The stock reached a high of 3825.75 and a low of 3679.7. The market capitalization of the company is 18567.27 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 4917.89 and a low of 3355.2. The BSE volume for the day was 3903 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3719.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, a total of 3903 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3719.25 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.