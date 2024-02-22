Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stock Drops on Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 3207.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3163 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at 3225.4, closed at 3207.9, with a high of 3225.4 and a low of 3154. The market cap stood at 15,674.22 crore, with a 52-week high of 4917.89 and a 52-week low of 3002.2. The BSE volume for the day was 7127 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3163, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹3207.9

The current price of Navin Fluorine International stock is 3163, with a percent change of -1.4% and a net change of -44.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3207.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International on the BSE, the volume was 7127 shares with a closing price of 3207.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!