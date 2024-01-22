Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars on Strong Trading Day

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International opened at ₹3425.05 and closed at ₹3411.7. The stock had a high of ₹3505 and a low of ₹3418.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17136.09 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low is ₹3355.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 8450 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Navin Fluorine International January futures opened at 3420.0 as against previous close of 3420.05 Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at a spot price of 3442.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 3425.05, while the offer price stands at 3437.3. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 150. The stock has a high open interest of 1305000, indicating strong market participation.

Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3458, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹3411.7 Navin Fluorine International stock has a current price of ₹3458. The stock has experienced a 1.36% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 46.3 points.

Top active options for Navin Fluorine International Top active call options for Navin Fluorine International at 22 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹3.9 (+21.88%) & ₹11.95 (+25.13%) respectively. Top active put options for Navin Fluorine International at 22 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹22.45 (-32.88%) & ₹77.55 (-21.03%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Navin Fluorine International share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Atul 6489.05 -113.45 -1.72 7847.2 6120.0 19151.63 Vinatiorg 1714.95 1.95 0.11 2029.5 1690.0 17626.61 Navin Fluorine International 3458.0 46.3 1.36 4917.89 3355.2 17141.71 Himadri Speciality Chemical 373.0 -0.4 -0.11 399.0 80.2 16139.98 Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals 373.45 0.3 0.08 402.0 248.55 15540.74

Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.5% 3 Months -13.64% 6 Months -22.18% YTD -11.48% 1 Year -17.46%

