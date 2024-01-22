 Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars on Strong Trading Day | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Soars on Strong Trading Day

9 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 3411.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3458 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price TodayPremium
Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International opened at 3425.05 and closed at 3411.7. The stock had a high of 3505 and a low of 3418.4. The market capitalization of the company is 17136.09 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3355.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 8450 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:25:43 AM IST

The current day's high for Navin Fluorine International stock is 3505, while the low is 3418.4.

22 Jan 2024, 11:24:22 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International January futures opened at 3420.0 as against previous close of 3420.05

Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at a spot price of 3442.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 3425.05, while the offer price stands at 3437.3. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 150. The stock has a high open interest of 1305000, indicating strong market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 11:11:33 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:48:26 AM IST

Top active options for Navin Fluorine International

Top active call options for Navin Fluorine International at 22 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of 3800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 3.9 (+21.88%) & 11.95 (+25.13%) respectively.

Top active put options for Navin Fluorine International at 22 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 22.45 (-32.88%) & 77.55 (-21.03%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:39:24 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Atul6489.05-113.45-1.727847.26120.019151.63
Vinatiorg1714.951.950.112029.51690.017626.61
Navin Fluorine International3458.046.31.364917.893355.217141.71
Himadri Speciality Chemical373.0-0.4-0.11399.080.216139.98
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals373.450.30.08402.0248.5515540.74
22 Jan 2024, 10:24:22 AM IST

Today, Navin Fluorine International stock reached a low of 3418.4 and a high of 3505.

22 Jan 2024, 10:23:04 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:15:33 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International January futures opened at 3420.0 as against previous close of 3420.05

Navin Fluorine International is currently trading at a spot price of 3442.4. The bid price and offer price are 3425.05 and 3437.3 respectively. The offer quantity and bid quantity are 150 each. The open interest for the stock is 1305000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:02:29 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:54:18 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:36:37 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.5%
3 Months-13.64%
6 Months-22.18%
YTD-11.48%
1 Year-17.46%
22 Jan 2024, 09:10:07 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:14:45 AM IST

Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3411.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International had a volume of 8,450 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,411.7.

