Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at ₹3168 and closed at ₹3163. The high for the day was ₹3207.4 and the low was ₹3139.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹15862.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low is ₹3002.2. The BSE volume for the day was 9943 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.