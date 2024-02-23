Hello User
Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 3163 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3201 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at 3168 and closed at 3163. The high for the day was 3207.4 and the low was 3139.15. The market capitalization stands at 15862.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3002.2. The BSE volume for the day was 9943 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

