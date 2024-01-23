Hello User
Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 3411.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3458 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International saw an open price of 3425.05 and a closing price of 3411.7. The stock reached a high of 3505 and a low of 3418.4. The market capitalization of the company is 17136.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3355.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 8450 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3411.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International had a trading volume of 8,450 shares and closed at a price of 3,411.7.

