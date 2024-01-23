Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International saw an open price of ₹3425.05 and a closing price of ₹3411.7. The stock reached a high of ₹3505 and a low of ₹3418.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17136.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4917.89 and the 52-week low is ₹3355.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 8450 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3411.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International had a trading volume of 8,450 shares and closed at a price of ₹3,411.7.