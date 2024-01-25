Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Stocks Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 3421 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3417.55 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at 3390.55 and closed at 3360.3 on the last day. The stock had a high of 3428.35 and a low of 3335. The market capitalization of the company is 16989.16 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 4917.89 and the 52-week low is 3355.2. The stock had a trading volume of 5035 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:28 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3417.55, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹3421

The current data of Navin Fluorine International stock shows that the price is 3417.55 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -3.45. This indicates that the stock's price has slightly decreased by 0.1% and the net change is a decrease of 3.45.

25 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3360.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Navin Fluorine International had a trading volume of 5035 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 3360.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.