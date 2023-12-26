Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Gains Ground in Trading Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at ₹3750 and closed at ₹3741.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹3812.95 and a low of ₹3746. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18684.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹4917.89 and ₹3355.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2157 shares.
The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is ₹3787.7 with a net change of 21.8, representing a percent change of 0.58. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.77%
|3 Months
|-21.76%
|6 Months
|-15.52%
|YTD
|-7.44%
|1 Year
|-9.43%
Navin Fluorine International stock has a current price of ₹3769.75. The stock has experienced a 0.77% increase in value, with a net change of 28.7.
On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International had a volume of 2157 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹3741.05.
