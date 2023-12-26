Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Gains Ground in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 3765.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3787.7 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at 3750 and closed at 3741.05 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 3812.95 and a low of 3746. The market capitalization of the company is 18684.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 4917.89 and 3355.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2157 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Navin Fluorine International Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price update :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3787.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹3765.9

The current stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3787.7 with a net change of 21.8, representing a percent change of 0.58. This indicates that the stock has increased slightly in value.

26 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.77%
3 Months-21.76%
6 Months-15.52%
YTD-7.44%
1 Year-9.43%
26 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3769.75, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹3741.05

Navin Fluorine International stock has a current price of 3769.75. The stock has experienced a 0.77% increase in value, with a net change of 28.7.

26 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3741.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Navin Fluorine International had a volume of 2157 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 3741.05.

