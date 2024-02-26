Hello User
Navin Fluorine International Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 3194.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3148.95 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at 3193.5 and closed at 3194.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 3206.9 and the low was 3140. The market capitalization stands at 15604.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4917.89 and the low is 3002.2. The BSE volume for the day was 8883 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3194.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Navin Fluorine International, the closing price was 3194.5 with a total volume of 8883 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

