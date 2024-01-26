Hello User
Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Shares Plummet

2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Navin Fluorine International stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 3421 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3342.05 per share. Investors should monitor Navin Fluorine International stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Navin Fluorine International Stock Price Today

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at 3439.25 and closed at 3421. The highest price reached throughout the day was 3439.25, while the lowest price was 3330.65. The market capitalization of the company is 16,561.5 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 4917.89 and the lowest price was 3355.2. The BSE volume for the day was 9920 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Today :Navin Fluorine International trading at ₹3342.05, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹3421

Based on the current data, the stock price of Navin Fluorine International is 3342.05. It has experienced a percent change of -2.31 and a net change of -78.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST Navin Fluorine International share price Live :Navin Fluorine International closed at ₹3421 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 9,920 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,421.

