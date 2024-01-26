Navin Fluorine International share price Today Live Updates : Navin Fluorine International Shares Plummet

Navin Fluorine International Share Price Today : On the last day, Navin Fluorine International's stock opened at ₹3439.25 and closed at ₹3421. The highest price reached throughout the day was ₹3439.25, while the lowest price was ₹3330.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16,561.5 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹4917.89 and the lowest price was ₹3355.2. The BSE volume for the day was 9920 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Navin Fluorine International is ₹3342.05. It has experienced a percent change of -2.31 and a net change of -78.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, the volume of Navin Fluorine International on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 9,920 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,421.
